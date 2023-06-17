Indonesia Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter finals

Jakarta: Indian star shuttlers, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the finals of men’s doubles event of Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 . The seventh seeded Indian duo defeated Min Hyuk Kang and Seung Jae Seo of Koreaby ‘ 17-21. 21-19, 21-18’ in the semifinal in just 1 hour 7 minutes.

After this win, the Indian pair now enjoy a 3-2 head-to-head record over Kang and Seo. Satwik and Chirag, ranked sixth in the world, will face the winner of the other semifinal between Indonesia’s Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan and second seeds Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh of Malaysia in their maiden World Tour Super 1000 final.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300 in order. One other category of tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points. Each of these tournaments offers different ranking points and prize money. The highest points and prize pool is offered at the Super 1000 level.