IT, defence, aviation and AI team to accompany PM Modi in US visit

During his impending visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be accompanied by a big trade and ministerial team. These delegates will come from a variety of industries, including IT, defence, aviation, and artificial intelligence. One of the main goals of this visit is to host bilateral meetings that will result in announcements of various agreements pertaining to defence and critical technology, as well as the establishment of manufacturing facilities in India, said a PMO source.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the Prime Minister would meet with roughly 20 CEOs of American corporations, including MasterCard, Accenture, and Coca-Cola, in Washington, D.C. on June 22 and 23. Important members of the Indian diaspora would also meet with the Prime Minister. Modi will speak to a crowd of 1,500 Indians at the John F. Kennedy Centre. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has asked India to simplify bureaucratic procedures in order to promote drone contracts. “Regulatory mechanisms will be eased to facilitate smooth trade between India and the US,” a source said. During the fiscal year 2022-23, bilateral trade between India and the United States reached $128.55 billion, making the United States India’s top trading partner.