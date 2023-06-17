Kerala Govt Writes Letter to Karnataka on Milma-Nandini Dispute

The Kerala government has taken a firm stance on the Milma-Nandini dispute and plans to address the issue through official channels. According to recent reports, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government will be sending a letter to Karnataka, highlighting the unauthorized expansion of Nandini outlets across Kerala. The letter aims to inform Karnataka about this violation and request their immediate intervention in resolving the matter.

In addition to contacting Karnataka, the Kerala government is also planning to raise a complaint with the National Dairy Development Board. If no satisfactory action is taken, the state government is prepared to explore legal avenues against the Nandini outlets. This would involve sending notices to the outlets, pending cabinet opinions.

The Nandini dairy products, introduced by the Karnataka Milk Federation, initially opened three outlets in Kerala but quickly expanded their presence throughout the state. Kerala’s home brand Milma has expressed concerns that this expansion could result in a loss of market share for their cooperative and potentially impact the livelihoods of numerous dairy farmers in the state. Emphasizing the need to avoid unhealthy competition between cooperatives, Milma is urging for a resolution to the dispute in a fair and equitable manner.