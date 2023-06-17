Landslides reported in Meghalaya; 2 bodies recovered

The bodies of two little girls who were trapped inside their house after it collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rain and landslides in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills area were removed with the assistance of family members and neighbours, police said. According to authorities, the accident occurred at 4.30 a.m. in the Nongstoin neighbourhood of Mawiong-Pyndengrei. “The victims were aged 10 and 15 years,” said a senior district police officer to PTI.

In another incident, authorities recovered the bodies of four of six individuals who died after their truck crashed into a steep valley in Mawsynram, East Khasi Hills, two days ago. On Tuesday evening, the vehicle was on its way to the remote Thieddieng village when the tragedy occurred. According to authorities, mudslides in the East Jaintia Hills district have closed off NH6, which connects Meghalaya with Silchar in eastern Assam, Mizoram, and Tripura. Debris is being cleared, and commuters have been advised to remain alert and seek alternative routes wherever possible, said SP Jagpal Dhanoa. Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has triggered the Common Alerting Protocol in response to forecasts of high to very heavy rainfall in seven of the twelve districts, including East Khasi Hills, the state capital.