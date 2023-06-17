Lenovo launches updated version of gaming laptops in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Lenovo launched updated version of Legion Slim 7i, Legion Slim 7, Legion Slim 5i, and Legion 5 gaming laptops in India. The Lenovo Legion Slim series price in India starts at Rs. 1,61,990 for the base model. Lenovo is offering up to Rs. 3,000 discount for buyers. Also, customers opting for Lenovo’s Custom to Order (CTO) option will receive a 10% cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 on all CTO orders.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i, Legion Slim 7, Legion Slim 5i, and Legion 5 gaming laptops run on Windows 11 and feature up to 16-inch IPS anti-glare display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The display will deliver 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. They come with a full-sized Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard that can be customized.

Lenovo has equipped thee updated series of laptops with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU or with up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU. They pack a maximum of 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM.

The devices come with a 1080p webcam with an e-shutter. They also include an SD card reader. The Legion Slim 7i and Legion Slim 7 feature up to 99.99Whr battery, while the Legion Slim 5i and Legion Slim 5 carry up to 80 Whr battery. They are said to offer up to 10 hours of battery life.