Leo’s creators set to unveil debut track ‘Naa Ready’ as a tribute on Vijay’s special day

Superstar Vijay, eagerly awaiting the premiere of his highly anticipated film ‘Leo’, is gearing up to celebrate his 49th birthday on June 22. To add to the festivities, the makers of ‘Leo’ have planned a special treat by releasing the movie’s debut single on his birthday.

Excited about this milestone, Vijay took to his social media platforms to share the news with his fans. The song titled ‘Naa Ready’ is expected to be a grand dance number featuring Vijay himself alongside a stunning ensemble of 100 dancers. Anirudh Ravichander, known for his previous collaborations with Vijay in ‘Varisu’ and ‘Master’, has once again taken charge of the music composition.

Recently, the film also unveiled its latest poster on social media, creating a buzz among fans. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Seven Screen Studios, ‘Leo’ boasts an impressive cast including Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, and Mansoor Ali Khan.

With its substantial budget and Lokesh’s reputation for delivering successful films like ‘Vikram’ and ‘Kaithi’, there is a great deal of anticipation surrounding ‘Leo’. Fans worldwide can mark their calendars for the grand release scheduled on October 19, as Vijay’s latest cinematic venture promises to be an unforgettable experience.