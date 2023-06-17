Number of active covid cases decreased to 1983

According to the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 108 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 4.49 crore, while active cases declined to 1,983. According to data updated by the ministry at 8 a.m., the death toll from the viral sickness stood at 5,31,893. It indicated that the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.81 percent. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,59,514, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent, according to the report.

The country has so far documented 4.49 crore (4,49,93,390) coronavirus cases. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the universal immunisation effort.