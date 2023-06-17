DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange to become unavailable from today evening: Know the reason

Jun 17, 2023, 06:09 pm IST

Mumbai: The official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)- bseindia.com- will remain unavailable from today evening. BSE informed that the website will not be working for 12 hours from 17th June, 9:00 PM to 18th June, 9:00 AM. It informed that website will undergo maintenance and hence the portal will remain unavailable during this period.

BSE also updated that one can communicate with the BSE through email — [email protected] Email filings would be accepted for emergencies only during the above mentioned period . Any filing done before or after the period mentioned above, should be done through the Listing Centre only.

This will not affect traders as the maintenance is taking place during the week off days. Trading activities remain suspended on Saturday and Sunday at Dalal Street.

Earlier, the BSE website had went through maintenance on 6th May 2023 from 5:00 AM to 8:00 AM.

