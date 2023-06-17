Senthil Balaji to Retain Role in TN Cabinet, No Specific Portfolio Assigned

The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order allowing Minister V Senthil Balaji to continue in the cabinet without a specific portfolio, despite his recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. This decision follows Governor R N Ravi’s allocation of portfolios previously held by Balaji to other ministers, but his disagreement with the minister’s continuation in the cabinet due to ongoing criminal proceedings.

However, the government release explains that the reallocation of portfolios to Thangam Thennarasu and S Muthusamy is primarily due to Balaji’s health condition. The Electricity and Non-Conventional Energy Development portfolio will now be handled by Finance Minister Thennarasu, while Housing and Urban Development Minister Muthusamy will take charge of the Prohibition and Excise, Molasses subjects.

These new responsibilities will be in addition to their existing portfolios. In a separate development, a local court has granted the Enforcement Directorate custody of Senthil Balaji for eight days under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

His counsel has clarified that Balaji cannot be moved from the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for a heart-related issue. The portfolio reallocation comes after the ruling DMK accused Governor R N Ravi of rejecting Chief Minister M K Stalin’s recommendation to reassign the portfolios.