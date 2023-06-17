Shah will convene review meeting, conduct aerial reconnaissance of Biparjoy-affected districts in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit in Gujarat’s Bhuj at 11 a.m. on Saturday to assess the situation following Cyclone Biparjoy.

The home minister will assess the state’s cyclone-affected areas from the air, joined by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. After the aerial survey, Shah will also convene a review meeting in Bhuj.

The surveillance carried out over the previous three days from Delhi would also be evaluated by both ministries.

After wreaking havoc in the Kutch and Saurashtra regions on Friday, Cyclone Biparjoy weakened and proceeded towards south Rajasthan. The Gujarat administration is now faced with the immediate problem of restoring electricity in almost 1,000 villages and clearing highways of downed trees.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that northern Gujarat should prepare for significant rains even as the cyclone gradually weakened after making landfall on the Kutch coast of Gujarat on Thursday evening.

According to the the government, no one died as a result of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is Bengali for ‘calamity,’ in Gujarat.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was reported in a press release as claiming that advance planning and the mass evacuation of more than one lakh people contributed to the state experiencing ‘zero casualties.’