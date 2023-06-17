Supporters of Senthil Balaji shave hair in prayer for quick recovery as bypass surgery advised by doctors

Days after DMK leader Senthil Balaji underwent a coronary angiography in Chennai to determine whether he needed bypass surgery for triple vessel disease, his supporters shaved their heads and prayed for his quick recovery at the Mariamman shrine in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

Along with praying, the DMK leader’s supporters at the Mariamman temple also engaged in the ‘Angapradashinam’ (rolling prostration) rite, which included a Karur corporation councillor. The supporters of Senthil Balaji also fed other pilgrims who visited the temple.

Following a coronary angiography earlier on Wednesday, doctors urged Senthil Balaji to have bypass surgery as soon as possible due to the three blockages in his heart.

Senthil Balaji, the leader of the DMK, was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday after being interrogated for a long time. After he reported experiencing chest pain, he was checked into Omandurar Hospital in Chennai.

On May 28, the DMK leader’s supporters in Karur attempted to stop four Income Tax investigators from conducting raids at locations connected to him. A woman officer was among the four I-T officers who were said to have been injured in the ensuing violence and who were later admitted to a Karur government hospital. Four complaints have been filed by the Karur police, and up to 100 Senthil Balaji supporters have been detained.