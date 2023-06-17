Tamil actor Vijay says, ‘Read widely about people like Ambedkar and Periyar’ to students

At a celebration in Chennai on Saturday, Tamil superstar Vijay honoured the top three regional scorers in the Class 10 and 12 board exams amid rumours about his impending political debut. He suggested that pupils read widely about national figures like Dr. BR Ambedkar, Periyar, and Kamaraj.

‘Till the extent possible, read about everything, read about leaders like Ambedkar, Periyar, Kamaraj. Take what’s good and leave the rest,’ he said. The Tamil actor also encouraged students to support each other. He said, ‘To your friends who may have failed in exams, talk to them and give them support and courage. There will always be a group that will discourage you from doing things you want. But listen to the voice inside you.’

Talking about his journey, he said, ‘My dream was cinema and my journey was on that path. The reason for this event is a recent dialogue that I came across. It said: Everything else can be stolen from you, but not your education! Those lines moved me. It’s the reality. I have been wanting to do something in the field of education for a long time. This is the time for that, I believe.’

He said, ‘You are the future voters. You are the ones who will select the next good leaders. Today people vote after getting money. Say, Rs 1,000 is given for a vote. If there are around 1.5 lakh voters in a constituency, that’s around 15 lakh rupees.’

‘If someone has to spend 15 lakhs, imagine how much that person would have earned earlier. Just think about these things. I wish such things were taught in our education system,’ he added. The decision to recognise students was made at a time when Vijay’s sources indicate that the actor is intending to enter politics shortly. According to insiders, Vijay’s fan organisation, All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, was charged with creating booth committees in each of the 234 constituencies, fueling rumours about his impending political debut.

His team is reportedly in contact with political strategists and other professionals to develop a strategy. Vijay Makkal Iyakkam had its members run in local body elections as independent candidates in order to test the political waters. Many people were shocked to learn that 129 of them had won the rural local body elections.