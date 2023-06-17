Teenager attacks Kochi Bevco with petrol bomb, partner apprehended

In Kochi, the Ernakulam South police detained a young man named Sonu Kumar (25) for causing a disturbance at a Bevco outlet near Ravipuram. Meanwhile, authorities are searching for his accomplice, identified as Bonney, who threw a petrol bomb at the shop. The incident resulted in injuries to both an employee of the outlet and a customer.

Sonu initially arrived at the outlet at 10 am, intending to purchase liquor. However, he allegedly engaged in misconduct with a female employee and later quarreled with one of her colleagues. Subsequently, Sonu returned to the outlet with Bonney, and they continued their altercation with the staff members.

When the police arrived at the scene, they apprehended Sonu while Bonney managed to escape. However, Bonney reappeared around 1 pm, wearing a mask and carrying a bottle filled with petrol. He threw the bottle at an employee who had just finished giving a statement at the police station.

Fortunately, Bonney’s attempt to set the outlet on fire failed, and the employees were fortunate to avoid harm. The outlet manager expressed relief, stating, “If there was a fire, the entire area would have been engulfed in flames.”

According to police sources, Bonney has a history of criminal activities. Both the injured employee and the customer, who is from Vypeen, sought medical treatment for their injuries.

In response to the incident, the Bevco Employees Association staged a protest, demanding strict legal action against the culprits. R. Sisukumar, the association’s state vice president, issued a statement urging the government to provide permanent police protection for outlets to prevent such incidents that endanger the lives of employees.