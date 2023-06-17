Tragic Incident: Malayali Youth Fatally Stabbed by Roommate in London

In a devastating incident that unfolded in London on Friday, a Malayali man was stabbed to death by his roommate, both hailing from Kerala. The victim, identified as 37-year-old Aravind Sasikumar from Panampilly Nagar, tragically lost his life in the altercation. The suspect, a 20-year-old also from Kerala, has been apprehended by authorities.

According to reports, the fatal stabbing occurred following a heated argument between Aravind and his roommate at their shared residence on Southampton Way in Peckham, southeast London. The local police responded to an emergency call requesting medical assistance at 1:36 am on Friday. Despite efforts by paramedics, Aravind could not be revived due to the severity of his injuries sustained in the attack.

Additionally, two other Malayalis who allegedly witnessed the crime sought refuge at a nearby shop and have since been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Aravind, who had been living in Britain for the past ten years, arrived in the country on a student visa. Unmarried and with his life tragically cut short, his friends and family are grappling with this unimaginable loss.

This distressing incident follows a similar tragedy that occurred last December, where a Malayali man murdered his wife and two children in Kettering, United Kingdom. The incidents serve as stark reminders of the profound impact of violence within communities and the need for heightened awareness and support for those affected by such horrific acts.