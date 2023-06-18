4 Passengers Rescued After Car Plunges into Ponmudi Gorge Near State Capital

A car met with a tragic incident at Ponmudi on Sunday morning, as it plunged into a gorge. Fortunately, four men from Kollam who were in the car have been successfully rescued, with two of them sustaining minor injuries, according to a report by Manorama News. Eyewitnesses reported that the primary cause of the accident was believed to be a brake failure.

The unfortunate incident occurred near the forest department’s office in Ponmudi, specifically on the 22nd curve, during the morning hours. The passengers were en route to Kollam after enjoying their time at the popular tourist spot. In a collaborative effort, the police, forest department, and local residents worked together to carry out the rescue operation. However, the operation faced challenges due to the thick fog that enveloped the area.

Ponmudi has experienced a significant influx of tourists in recent days, further highlighting its status as a sought-after destination in Kerala.