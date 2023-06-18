Abin Varkey challenges Rahul Mamkootathil in intense Youth Cong presidential race!

The Youth Congress presidential race has witnessed a late entry, intensifying the competition between ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups. Abin Varkey Kodiyattu, representing the ‘I’ group, submitted his nomination just before the deadline, challenging Rahul Mamkootathil from the ‘A’ group. Both contenders hold positions as state general secretaries of the Youth Congress in Kerala.

While senior leaders such as KPCC President K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan are refraining from taking public sides, sources suggest that they lean towards Abin Varkey, who is considered a close aide of the KPCC president. Abin also enjoys the support of the ‘I’ group led by Ramesh Chennithala, while Rahul has the backing of the ‘A’ group led by outgoing Youth Congress president Shafi Parambil.

Rahul and Abin have previous experience working together in both the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and the National Students Union (NSU), holding similar positions concurrently. They have gained recognition in Kerala by participating in panel discussions on various TV news channels.

Rahul, 33, is a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and hails from Adoor in Pathanamthitta. He has served as the State General Secretary of KSU and the National Secretary of NSU. Currently pursuing a PhD at Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, he completed his post-graduation at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.

Abin, 33, also held the position of National Secretary in NSU. Born in Kolencherry, Ernakulam, he graduated in Civil Engineering from Sree Narayana Gurukulam Engineering College and obtained a law degree from the Law Academy.

Apart from Rahul and Abin, 12 others have submitted their nominations for the presidential post. However, reports suggest that they are eyeing the Vice Presidents’ positions within the organization. Binu Chulliyil, previously nominated by supporters of K C Venugopal, has withdrawn from the contest. O J Janeesh, aligned with Ramesh Chennithala, has filed nominations but clarified intentions to compete for a Vice President role.

Over 200 individuals have submitted their nominations for the State General Secretary position, and the 45 candidates with the highest votes will be appointed to the role.

The distribution of membership and voting will commence from June 28 onwards. The candidate with the most votes will become the President, while the next eight candidates will assume Vice President positions.