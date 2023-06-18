Asish Kumar Saha appointed as new president of Tripura Pradesh Congress

Asish Kumar Saha, a former MLA, has been appointed as the next president of the Tripura Pradesh Congress. Birajit Sinha was replaced by him. Sinha just underwent vocal cord surgery at AIIMS in New Delhi and is currently healing. The Congress president has appointed Asish Kumar Sinha, ex-MLA, as President of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect, the party said in an official statement on Saturday. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing party chief Birajit Singh, MLA, added the statement.