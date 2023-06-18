Authority in UAE warns against online Insults and swearing with up to Dh500,000 fine

Dubai: The Public Prosecution in the UAE has issued a warning for residents. The authority warned that it will take strict actions against those who type in insults and use offensive language in the social media. Slander is a serious crime punishable by hefty fines, warned authority.

The Public Prosecution updated that swearing at others, hurling insults, or damaging one’s reputation on online platforms is an offence that can get penalty ranging from Dh250,000 to Dh500,000. According to the law (Article 43 of the Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021), the punishment could even be ‘heavier’ if the victim is a public sector employee or anyone in public service.