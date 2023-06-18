Cheque bounce case: Ameesha Patel surrenders before Ranchi Civil Court

Ameesha Patel, Bollywood actress, surrendered before the Ranchi Civil Court on Saturday in connection with a cheque bounce case. Senior division judge DN Shukla granted her bail and ordered her to return to court on June 21. The actress was charged with fraud and cheque bounce in 2018, according to Jharkhand-based film producer Ajay Kumar Singh. “Previously, the court issued her summons numerous times in the case, but she did not appear.” “The court later issued a warrant against her,” the complainant’s lawyer, Vijaya Lakshmi Srivastava, explained.

The accusation claims that Singh sent Rs 2.5 crore to the actor’s bank account for the development of a film called “Desi Magic.” Patel, on the other hand, abandoned the project later on. She mailed a cheque for Rs 2.50 crore, but it bounced. In August 2022, the Supreme Court suspended criminal proceedings against Patel for the offences of deception and criminal breach of trust in connection with summons issued by the trial court in Jharkhand. However, the Supreme Court ruled that procedures for offences punishable under Section 138 (cheque bounce) of the Negotiable Instruments Act might be continued in conformity with the law.