Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained firm in the commodity market for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,080 per 8 grams in Kerala. On Friday, gold price surged by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures were trading at Rs 59,338 per 10 gram, down Rs 17 or 0.03%. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 164 at Rs 72,290 per kg.

In the global markets, the yellow metal prices moved in a tight range on Friday as traders weighed recent U.S. economic data and hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve. Price of spot gold was flat at $1,957.84 per ounce. U.S. gold futures remained firm at $1,970.30. On the Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,968.80 per troy ounce, down by $1.90 or 0.10% while silver futures were trading at $24, higher by $0.53 or 0.22%.