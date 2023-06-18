Delhi shooting: Accused apprehended after fatal shooting of two women

Two sisters, Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), were tragically shot dead in South West Delhi’s R.K. Puram. However, there is some progress in the case as the Delhi Police has successfully apprehended the two accused responsible for this heinous act. The prime accused and his accomplice are now in custody, as confirmed by a senior police official. Details regarding their identities and motives have not been disclosed at this time.

After the shooting, both assailants managed to escape from the crime scene, leaving the sisters in critical condition. The police were alerted to the incident through a PCR call at approximately 4:30 a.m. The caller reported that the shooting took place in Ambedkar Basti, R.K. Puram. Urgent medical attention was sought, and the victims were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital. Tragically, despite efforts to save them, the sisters succumbed to their injuries during the course of treatment.

Preliminary investigations have revealed a possible financial dispute between the brother of the victims and the assailants. The police have initially registered a case of attempted murder along with sections of the Arms Act. However, as the investigation progresses, section 302 (murder) of the IPC has also been added to the charges.

To uncover the exact motive behind this brutal murder, the police are currently interrogating both the accused individuals. Their intensive questioning aims to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.