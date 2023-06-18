Delicious Ella Ada: Traditional Kerala Sweet Dumplings

Here’s a recipe for Ella Ada:

Ingredients:

For the outer covering:

– 2 cups rice flour

– Water, as needed

– Salt, a pinch

For the filling:

– 1 cup grated coconut

– 1 cup grated jaggery

– 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

– Ghee (clarified butter), for greasing

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the rice flour and a pinch of salt. Gradually add water and knead to form a smooth dough. The dough should be pliable and not too dry or sticky. Set the dough aside and cover it with a damp cloth to prevent it from drying out.

2. In a separate bowl, mix the grated coconut, grated jaggery, and cardamom powder. Ensure that the jaggery is well combined with the coconut.

3. Divide the dough into small lemon-sized balls. Take one ball of dough and flatten it using your hands or a rolling pin to form a small circular disc, approximately 3-4 inches in diameter.

4. Place a spoonful of the coconut-jaggery filling in the center of the disc.

5. Fold the edges of the disc over the filling, bringing them together to seal and form a semi-circular shape. Press the edges firmly to ensure they are sealed properly.

6. Heat a steamer or idli cooker. Grease a banana leaf or a piece of parchment paper with ghee. Place the folded ada on the greased surface.

7. Repeat the process with the remaining dough and filling to make more ada.

8. Once the steamer is ready, carefully place the ada in the steamer and steam for about 10-15 minutes, or until the ada is cooked and firm.

9. Remove the ada from the steamer and let them cool slightly before serving.