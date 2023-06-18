Dubai announces Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

Dubai: Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) has launched Eid Al Adha Raffle Campaign. Shoppers can win cash prizes up to Dh200,000 in the raffle draw.

Shoppers who spend Dh200 at any of the participating malls can participate in the campaign. They will receive a digital raffle coupon that gives them the chance to win one of 22 prizes, including 6 prizes of Dh15,000, 6 prizes of Dh10,000, and 10 prizes of Dh5,000.

The raffle draws will take place on all 3 days of Eid Al Adha. The Eid Al Adha Raffle Campaign runs from 15 June to the 2nd day of Eid.