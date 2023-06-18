G20 tourism working group and tourism ministers’ meeting will begin in Goa

On Monday, the fourth and final meeting of the G20 tourism working group and tourism ministers will begin in Goa. V Vidyavathi, secretary of the Union tourism ministry, said at a news conference here on Sunday that the working group will approve the Goa tourist strategy as a vehicle for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She stated that the ministers’ meeting will include the G20 tourism ministers’ declaration.

According to the official, the tourism ministry has made good progress in concluding the two core deliverables of the tourist working group. She stated that the working group had already met three times.

The summit in Goa will take place from June 19 to June 22. “The tourism working group is working on five interconnected priority areas of green tourism, digitalisation, skills, tourism MSMEs, and destination management under India’s G20 tourism track,” Vidyavathi added. According to her, these initiatives are critical building blocks for advancing the tourist sector’s transition and meeting the targets of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. She also stated that there will be side events to explore themes such as cruise tourism and the circular economy of plastic in tourism, among others. Rakesh Verma, assistant secretary in the tourism ministry, said 150 delegates from eight nations had registered for the summit.