Indonesia Open Badminton: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy to play final today

Jakarta: In Badminton, India’s Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will play men’s doubles final in the Indonesia Open today. The Indian pair will face reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia.

Earlier, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy entered the final by defeating world No.12 pair of Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae of the Republic of Korea by ‘17-21, 21-19, 21-18’. It was the third win for the Indian pair over their South Korean opponents in four matches.

Meanwhile, India’s HS Prannoy was defeated by Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles semi-finals.