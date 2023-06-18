DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Indonesia Open Badminton: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy to play final today

Jun 18, 2023, 02:15 pm IST

Jakarta: In Badminton, India’s Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will play men’s doubles final in the Indonesia Open today. The Indian pair will face reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia.

Earlier, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy  entered  the final by defeating world No.12 pair of Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae of the Republic of Korea by ‘17-21, 21-19, 21-18’. It was the third win for the Indian pair over their South Korean opponents in four matches.

Meanwhile,  India’s HS Prannoy  was defeated by Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen  in the men’s singles semi-finals.

