Rolls-Royce unveils its all-electric car named ‘Spectre’: Details

Mumbai: British luxury car makers, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars unveiled its first all-electric car. The car named ‘ Spectre’ was unveiled in South Korea. The fully electric Spectre is available at a starting price of 620 million South Korean won ($486,000) in Korea.

The two-door electric coupe measures 5.45 metres in length and over 2 metres in width. The Spectre is based on Rolls Royce’s all-aluminium spaceframe architecture, called Architecture of Luxury.

The Spectre will have a driving range of 520km on the WLTP cycle. The electric powertrain produces 585hp and 900Nm. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 4.5seconds.