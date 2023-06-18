DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAutomobile

Rolls-Royce unveils its all-electric car named ‘Spectre’: Details

Jun 18, 2023, 08:26 pm IST

Mumbai: British luxury car makers, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars  unveiled its  first all-electric car. The car named ‘ Spectre’ was unveiled  in South Korea. The fully electric Spectre is available at a starting price of 620 million South Korean won ($486,000) in Korea.

The  two-door electric coupe  measures  5.45 metres in length and over 2 metres in width.  The Spectre is based on Rolls Royce’s all-aluminium spaceframe architecture, called Architecture of Luxury.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Schedule, Squads and other details 

The Spectre will have a driving range of 520km on the WLTP cycle. The electric powertrain produces 585hp and 900Nm. The car can accelerate  from 0 to 100kph in 4.5seconds.

 

Tags
shortlink
Jun 18, 2023, 08:26 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button