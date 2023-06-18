Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinch first BWF Super 1000 title at Indonesia Open

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made history at the Indonesia Open as they became the first Indian doubles pair to win a Super 1000 event. Ranked sixth in the world, the duo dominated the men’s doubles final, defeating Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in straight games, with a score of 21-17, 21-18.

Their impressive performance followed a thrilling semi-final comeback against Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae, where they secured victory after three intense sets.

In addition to their recent success, Satwiksairaj and Chirag were Asian champions and had previously won a gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The BWF World Tour consists of various levels, with the Super 1000 tournaments offering the highest ranking points and prize pool.