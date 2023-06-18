Scorching temperatures, deaths and hospitalisations increasing across North India

As a result of the extreme heat, deaths and hospitalisations are on the rise across North India. In the last three days, 54 people died and 400 were treated at Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Ballia District Hospital. According to officials, hospitalisations in district hospitals are also on the rise. A strong heatwave has swept UP, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees in most regions. On Saturday, the high temperature in Ballia was 43 degrees. According to reports, 44 people have died in Bihar in the last three days. According to a statement made by the local health department, 23 persons died on June 15, with 11 more dying until the afternoon of June 16.

In Patna, 35 people died as a result of the extreme heat. On June 18 and 19, the India Meteorological Department issued a ‘Heat wave to Severe heat wave’ warning for Bihar. A red alert has been issued for the districts of Aurangabad, Rohtas, Bhojpur, Buxar, Kaimur, and Arwal.