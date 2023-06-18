Senior Mollywood actor Poojappura Ravi passes away

Idukki: Popular senior actor Raveendran Nair, popularly known as Poojappura Ravi, passed away on Sunday, at the age of 86. He breathed his last due to age-related illness at his daughter’s residence in Marayoor, Idukki.

Born to Madhavan Pillai and Bhavaniyamma in Poojappura, Ravi was the eldest among four siblings. Ravi was married to Thankamma and has a daughter named Lakshmi and a son named Hari Kumar. With a prolific career spanning over 4000 plays and more than 800 movies, Ravi established himself as a prominent stage actor associated with the esteemed drama institution, Kalanilyam Drama Vision.

Ravi, who was popular for essaying humour roles in Mollywood, made his film debut through ‘Veluthampi Dalawa’ in 1962. He has played more than 600 characters in numerous plays, television serials and movies. Among his notable roles, one of Ravi’s standout performances was in the 1992 film ‘Kallan Kappalil Thanne’ where he portrayed the character of Subramaniyam Swami. Ravi last appeared in the Malayalam movie ‘Guppy’ in 2016.