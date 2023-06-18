Sreeshankar, Malayali long jumper, secures spot in World Championships

M Sreeshankar, a highly talented long jumper, achieved a significant milestone in his career by securing a spot at the World Athletics Championships. During the ongoing National Inter-State Athletics Championships held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Sreeshankar leaped an impressive distance of 8.41 meters, meeting the World Championships qualification mark.

This remarkable achievement came shortly after Sreeshankar’s recent triumph at the Paris Diamond League, where he clinched a bronze medal. Surpassing his previous personal best of 8.36 meters, which he achieved last year, Sreeshankar showcased remarkable progress and dedication.

Notably, Sreeshankar’s jump of 8.41 meters in the qualification round surpassed his medal-winning leap in Paris. It showcased his exceptional form and the consistency of his performance at a global level. The jump also exceeded the World Championships qualification mark of 8.25 meters, solidifying his position among the world’s top long jumpers.

For the 24-year-old Malayali athlete, this achievement held even greater significance as it surpassed the Asian Games qualification mark of 7.95 meters. Sreeshankar’s outstanding performance not only secured his place in the upcoming 2023 World Athletics Championships but also highlighted his potential to make a mark in international competitions.

In addition to his recent successes, Sreeshankar’s jump of 8.41 meters established him as the second Indian athlete to surpass the 8.4-meter mark in long jump. The national record in men’s long jump is currently held by Jeswin Aldrin, who achieved a distance of 8.42 meters earlier this year.

Sreeshankar’s journey is a testament to his unwavering determination, hard work, and talent. With his exceptional performance, he has brought immense pride to his home state of Kerala and the entire nation. As Sreeshankar prepares to represent India in the upcoming World Athletics Championships, the nation eagerly anticipates witnessing his continued success and hopes for a podium finish on the global stage.