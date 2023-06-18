Tragic Discovery: Postgrad Student Found Hanged on Kannur Varsity Grounds

In a deeply distressing turn of events, the lifeless body of Anand K Das, a final year postgraduate student pursuing his studies at Kannur University, was tragically found hanging from a tree on the university’s Mangattuparamba campus. The shocking incident unfolded on a Sunday morning, casting a pall of sorrow and disbelief over the campus community.

Anand, a 23-year-old young man and the son of Kuniyilveettil Kalidasan, hailed from Kavumandam, a village near Kalpetta. His promising future, filled with hopes and dreams, was abruptly cut short, leaving his loved ones and the university community devastated.

The discovery of Anand’s lifeless body took place around 11 am, sending shockwaves through the campus. The police swiftly responded to the distressing scene, registering a case of unnatural death. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are diligently working to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident, seeking to provide answers and closure to the grieving family and the concerned community.

Anand’s untimely demise has left behind a profound void. He is survived by his mother Vasantha, along with his brothers Sarath and Aswanth, who now grapple with the heart-wrenching loss of their beloved son and sibling. The anguish is further exacerbated by the fact that Anand was seen wandering the campus just a few hours before the fateful incident occurred. The haunting image of his presence, combined with the sorrowful reality of his final moments, has left those who knew him stunned and searching for solace.

As the investigation into this deeply tragic incident progresses, the university community, Anand’s friends, and his family members cling to each other for support during this time of immense sorrow and grief. The loss of a young and promising life serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of human existence and the importance of fostering an environment that nurtures mental health and emotional well-being among students.

In the wake of this heartbreaking event, it is hoped that the authorities will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the truth. May Anand’s departed soul find eternal peace, and may his loved ones find strength and resilience to endure this painful chapter in their lives.