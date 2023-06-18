Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Teenage Boy and Girl in Kollam

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Kundara on the Kollam-Sengottai railway line, resulting in the loss of two young lives. Karthik (15) from Mambuzha and Malavika (15) from Puthankulangara were tragically killed when a MEMU train struck them near Keralapuram at approximately 8:50 pm on Saturday. The alert loco pilot promptly halted the train and informed the control room, leading to a temporary suspension of the train’s operations for nearly an hour.

The bodies of the deceased were respectfully transferred to the mortuary at Kollam district hospital, as authorities grappled with the somber aftermath of this devastating accident.