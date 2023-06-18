Two mild intensity earthquakes struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban and Doda

Officials reported two minor earthquakes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban and Doda districts on Saturday. There were no reported injuries. The 3.0 and 4.4 magnitude earthquakes rocked the Chenab valley region within eight hours of each other, according to officials. On June 13, Doda and neighbouring Kishtwar saw a 5.4 magnitude earthquake that resonated over numerous nearby places, causing damage to several civic infrastructure. The epicentre of the 3.0 magnitude tremor, which occurred at 2.03 pm, was located in the hilly Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, according to a meteorological department official.

He stated that the earthquake occurred five kilometres beneath the surface at 33.31 degrees north and 75.19 degrees east. The greater 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Doda area approximately 9.55 p.m. at a depth of 18 kilometres, with a latitude of 33.04 degrees north and a longitude of 75.70 degrees east. This was the seventh earthquake to strike the Doda district in the last five days.