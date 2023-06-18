Two persons arrested for molesting woman patient at hospital

Two people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly abusing a woman patient at a private hospital in suburban Govandi.An official stated the suspects, one of whom was a bogus doctor, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly abusing the woman in the hospital’s out-patient section. The victim’s husband, who was in the waiting area, noticed something was wrong after she hadn’t left the OPD in a long time and saw the accused in the act when he went to check on her, he said.

According to him, the pair caused a commotion at the hospital and approached the police. During the investigation, authorities discovered that one of the accused, who worked as a doctor at the hospital, did not have a medical degree, according to the official.

The two have been arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, and Maharashtra Nursing Home Act, he said, adding that the hospital owner, who has also been listed as an offender, is on the run.