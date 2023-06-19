An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes the Gulf of California

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported that a 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Gulf of California on Sunday.

Mexico’s civil defense office stated that there were no immediate reports of damage in the affected areas, but precautions were recommended for boats and the coastal population due to potential currents in ports.

According to the EMSC, the earthquake had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Following the earthquake, the US Tsunami Warning System quickly stated that there was no risk of a tsunami for the US West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska.

The Mexican civil defense office later tweeted that small fluctuations in seawater levels, measuring a few centimeters, may be observed in the vicinity of the earthquake.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) assessed the earthquake’s magnitude as 6.3.