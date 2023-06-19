Congressman Sudhakaran promises to sue communist leader in Kerala after connecting him to Pocso issue

K Sudhakaran, the head of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, criticised MV Govindan on Monday for implicating him in a Pocso case involving antiques seller Monson Mavunkal.

Sudhakaran called the accusations ‘baseless’ and pledged to sue the CPM leader for making them. ‘The victim had given a confidential statement. How did Govindan get to know about it? It is a CPM conspiracy that I was made an accused in the cheating case also,’ the Kerala PCC told reporters in Kannur.

Monson Mavunkal, a self-described antiquities dealer, was found guilty of repeatedly raping the daughter of his domestic worker by a Kerala court on June 17. Mavunkal was given a life sentence and fine by a Pocso court.

Following the judgement, CPM leader MV Govindan said that the girl had claimed that she had been sexually assaulted at Mavunkal’s property while Congress leader Sudhakaran was there.

He added that Sudhakaran should also be looked at in the Pocso case, as suggested by the Crime Branch. Sudhakaran has already received a notification from the Crime Branch in relation to a scam case involving Monson Mavunkal.