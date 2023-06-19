Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) Festivities in Kerala Set for June 29

Kerala is gearing up to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) on June 29 (Thursday). The crescent moon, which marks the commencement of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, was not sighted in Kerala on Sunday.

As a result, the first day of Dhul Hijjah will be observed on June 20, leading to the celebration of Eid on June 29, as confirmed by Kozhikode chief acting-Khazi, Safeer Saqafi, who stated, “Therefore, June 20 will be regarded as the first day of Dhul Hijjah and Eid will be celebrated on June 29.”

In contrast, Saudi Arabia has announced that they will be observing the holy festival on June 28.