Former IRS officer and Congress leader Preeta Harit joined BJP

Preeta Harit, a former IRS officer who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. In the presence of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda, she joined the party.

Harit lost the Agra elections in 2019 and just resigned from the Congress. At a news conference here, she stated that she joined the BJP with the intention of carrying B R Ambedkar’s beliefs forward in order to establish a stronger nation. Panda welcomed her, saying, “Preeta Harit’s familial and service history makes BJP the right place for her.”

Her father was a government employee in Delhi. According to Sachdeva, the BJP prefers to cooperate with people who want to help others, and Preeta Harit is one of them. “The BJP is proud to work with her as someone experienced in working for the advancement of the nation,” he added. Harit emphasised her desire to work for the advancement of the country and the welfare of society. “What’s the point of education if you can’t tell the difference between what’s right and wrong?” “I’ve finally gotten on the right track,” she continued.