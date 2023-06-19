Heavy rains coupled with strong winds swept most parts of Jammu

Heavy rains and strong winds slammed through most of the Jammu region Sunday evening, providing some relief from the searing heat. However, several portions of the city were left without power when severe winds uprooted trees and electric lines in various locations, according to officials.

They stated that attempts are being made to restore power on a war footing as well as clear roadways of fallen trees. Broadband users have also complained about service disruptions. Though there were no initial reports of casualties, officials claimed a communication tower was damaged in the Bishnah area on the outskirts of Jammu, and boundary walls and gates were damaged in several sections of the city.

Residents also chastised the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) for the city’s drainage system failing as rainwater swamped roads in several parts of the city. Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The weather forecast for Jammu & Kashmir is hot and humid for the next six days.