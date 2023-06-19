India won the Intercontinental Cup over Lebanon

As is his habit, captain Sunil Chhetri rose to the occasion with his 87th international goal as India won the Intercontinental Cup with a 2-0 victory over Lebanon in the final in Bhuwaneshwar on Sunday Chhangte scored the evening’s other goal to round out an outstanding performance.

This is India’s second title in the competition, having won the first edition in 2018. Korea triumphed in 2019. In his final game, the 38-year-old Chhetri scored in the 46th minute of the title match, breaking the deadlock shortly after play resumed after a goalless first half. With the advantage and a near-capacity crowd at the Kalinga Stadium, India maintained their position when Lallianzuala Chhangte, the first goal’s provider, reached the target in the 66th minute, delighting the spectators and leaving their 99-ranked opponents astonished. First, a charging Chhangte stormed into the area and cut it back for Chhetri, who calmly tapped the ball in from close range beyond Lebanese custodian Ali Sabeh. Nikhil Poojary managed to slip in the ball through little space to Chhangte, who subsequently placed it for his inspired skipper.