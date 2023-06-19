DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Israel to construct 254 km fibre-optic cable, creating a continuous link between Europe and Asia

Jerusalem: Israel will build a 254-kilometre (158 mile) fibre-optic cable between the Mediterranean and Red Sea, creating a continuous link between Europe, the Gulf countries and Asia, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday.

State-owned energy group EAPC will build the cable along the route of an oil pipeline it operates between the Mediterranean port of Ashkelon and Eilat on the northern Red Sea, the ministry said in a statement. Any telecom company licensed in Israel will have access to the cable, which will be connected to subsea cables coming from Europe, Asia and the Middle East, it said.

 

