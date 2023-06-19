KEAM 2023 Engineering rank list published; Kannur native secures top spot

Thiruvananthapuram: The entrance rank list for engineering admissions in Kerala (KEAM 2023) has been announced. As many as 49,671 candidates cleared the test. Among them, 24,325 are girls and 25,346 are boys, said higher education minister R Bindu. To check results, log on to cee.kerala.gov.in/keam2023.

Sanjay P Mallar from Kannur secured the top spot with a score of 583, followed by Ashiq Stenny from Kottayam with a score of 575 in the second position, and Freddie George Robin from Kottayam in third place with a score of 572. In the SC category, Chetana SJ from Pathanamthitta claimed the first rank with a score of 443, while Surya Dev Vinod from Kozhikode secured the second rank with a score of 437. Among ST candidates, Aden Vinu John from Ernakulam obtained the first rank with a score of 387, and Anagha from Palakkad secured the second rank with a score of 364.

Out of the top five thousand ranks, 2,043 candidates were from the state higher secondary schools and 2,790 candidates were from the CBSE schools. Ernakulam district accounted for the highest number of qualified candidates in the top one thousand ranks, with 154 individuals, followed by Thiruvananthapuram district with 135 individuals.

The scores of the entrance exam were published on May 31. The rank list is prepared after the normalisation of marks from the qualifying examination (plus two). The minister expressed satisfaction with the record speed at which the results were published and congratulated all the successful candidates on behalf of the Department of Higher Education.