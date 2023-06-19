Kerala government would resist the entry of Nandini milk from Karnataka

The Kerala LDF government stated on Sunday that it was concerned about the entry of popular Karnataka brand Nandini’s milk and milk products into the state and that it would firmly oppose the development. J Chinchurani, Kerala’s State Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Milk Cooperatives, stated that the state has filed a complaint with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to fix the matter.

“Any further steps will be taken by us after the NDDB holds discussions with Nandini,” the minister. She stated that the state administration expects Nandini to reverse its plan to sell milk and milk products in Kerala following the intervention of the Centre. The minister stated that because Nandini, the trade name used by the Karnataka Milk Marketing Federation (KMMF), and Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation’s (KCMMF) Milma are both government-run institutions, authorization from the other state should have been obtained.

The minister stated it was not viable for Nandini to offer milk at a considerably lower price, roughly Rs 7 less than Milma. She stated that when there was a milk crisis in Kerala, Nandini milk was supplied here with the approval of the Karnataka government, and the prices were not low at the time.

Minister Chinchurani also ruled out Nandini collecting milk from dairy farmers in Kerala, claiming that the state has enough dairy groups that operate under cooperative law and all supply milk to Milma. “In addition, we have been assisting dairy farmers through subsidies and increasing the price of milk when necessary, and we have many other beneficial schemes planned for them in the future,” she said.