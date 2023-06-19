Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to attend meeting of Opposition leaders on June 23

Following reports that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was visiting Tamil Nadu to meet with his counterpart MK Stalin, Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh confirmed on Saturday that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi would arrive in the state capital on June 23 to attend an Opposition leaders meeting.

According to JD(U) sources, chief minister Nitish Kumar will travel to Tamil Nadu on June 20 to meet with his counterpart M K Stalin to discuss the plan for the Opposition parties’ conference in Patna on June 23. Kumar is scheduled to return to Patna on June 21 after completing his one-day visit. A senior JD(U) leader close to Nitish disclosed that the meeting was planned shortly after Stalin invited him to Tamil Nadu. “The reason for meeting the two leaders before the Opposition parties meeting is obvious,” he added, adding that the meeting on June 23 would be historic.

Congress President Singh told reporters that, in addition to Mallikarjun and Rahul, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal will attend the meeting. Earlier, JD (U) national head Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and RJD deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav announced that both Kharge and Rahul would join the Opposition leaders’ meeting in Patna.

Senior Congress leaders would drive straight to the state Congress headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram, after arriving in the state capital to interact with party workers. The opposition leaders’ meeting, which was originally set for June 12, was moved to June 23 due to Rahul’s trip to the United States, even though Kharge was also unable to attend.