Man caused ruckus on Kochi-bound Air India flight; Booked

According to authorities, a man from Kerala, age 51, was detained after making loud noises on a plane departing from Abu Dhabi.

After the Air India flight with a destination of Kochi touched down at this international airport on Monday morning, the suspect, identified as Jizan Jacob, was detained.

Police officer said that, the flight crew’s report led to the man’s detention. ‘The man was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. He had arguments with some co-passengers and the crew members over some minor issue,’ the officer told PTI.

Nedumbassery police stated, Jacob was arrested in accordance with Section 118(A) of the Kerala Police Act and later freed on bail.

Making, expressing, publishing, or spreading any statement that is threatening, abusive, degrading, or defamatory is punishable, according to Section 118 (A) of the KP Act.