Minister Bindu: Kerala Mulls Hologram Engraving on Certificates

Higher Education Minister R Bindu announced on Monday the government’s consideration of issuing certificates with engraved holograms to ensure quality in the education sector. In a statement to reporters, she emphasized the need for a robust defense against detrimental societal trends. While acknowledging the potential cost implications of implementing a separate identification system for each certificate, she stressed the necessity of upholding the quality of higher education.

These remarks followed the suspension of SFI Alappuzha district committee member Nikhil Thomas, who was allegedly admitted to a postgraduate course without clearing the degree examinations. It is believed that Nikhil presented a certificate from Kalinga University for admission to the MCom course. However, Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal, the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University, emphasized the importance of verifying the authenticity of the certificate.

Minister Bindu highlighted that forgery is a punishable offense and cautioned against generalizing the actions of a few individuals. She conveyed this sentiment to reporters, emphasizing the need to address any instances of misconduct and maintain the integrity of the education system.