Monsoon Onset: Chennai Drenched by Heavy Rain; School Closures and Flight Diversions in 5 Tamil Nadu Districts

Following relentless rainfall in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for educational institutions in five districts. The districts affected by this announcement are Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet. The heavy overnight rains have resulted in waterlogging across various parts of Tamil Nadu, particularly in Chennai. As a consequence, several international flights scheduled to land in Chennai were diverted to Bengaluru, causing delays in departures as well.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in multiple regions. According to their forecast, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Trichy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to receive significant rainfall. In light of these predictions, the Met department has cautioned about potential waterlogging in low-lying areas and the likelihood of roads getting blocked due to the heavy downpour.