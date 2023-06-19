MP man kills daughter, her lover, disposes deadbody in Chambal River as act of honour

In Morena, Madhya Pradesh, a man allegedly killed his daughter and her partner in an alleged case of honour killing before throwing their bodies into the Chambal river.

On Sunday, a police squad from Ambah looked for the bodies of the two people who had died at the Holapura Ghat of the Chambal River.

During police interrogation, the man identified as Rajpal admitted to killing his daughter and her partner and provided the officers with the spot where he dumped the remains.

Shivani, a woman, went from her home on June 3, and her father filed a report about it at the Ambah police station, according to subdivisional police officer Parmal Singh.

Chhotu Tomar, Shivani’s lover, also vanished around the same time, and on June 4, Tomar’s family reported him missing to the police.

One of Chhotu Tomar’s relatives claims that Shivani’s family members kidnapped Chhotu while he was returning home. He said that the girl’s relatives had fled their home following the murder and returned five days later.