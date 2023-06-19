Paris Fashion Week to kicks off with the debut of multi-talented star Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton

Pharrell Williams, the multi-talented star, is making his debut as the artistic director at Louis Vuitton, making it the most highly anticipated event at Paris Fashion Week, which begins on Tuesday. This is seen as a significant moment in the evolution of the multi-billion-dollar fashion industry.

Known for his music, DJing, and producing, Williams aims to capitalize on the brand’s success in US streetwear, which contributed to its record-breaking revenue of over 20 billion euros ($22 billion) last year.

Williams provided a sneak peek on social media by sharing a photo of himself in front of the Orsay Museum with a large billboard featuring singer Rihanna, who was pregnant and adorned with colorful LV bags.

Pierre Alexandre M’Pele, editor of GQ France, noted, “It’s unprecedented for a label at this level — a designer arriving with a first menswear campaign that features a woman… He is giving us an early taste.”

Taking over from the late Virgil Abloh, who infused streetwear into Louis Vuitton before his untimely death in 2021, Williams faces a significant challenge. However, his unique fashion choices and collaborations with renowned brands like Chanel, Moncler, Tiffany, and Louis Vuitton itself have solidified his presence in the fashion industry.

The New York Times described Williams as someone who has been immersed in hip-hop and forward-looking fashion for over two decades, making his perspective valuable for the luxury men’s wear world.

Men’s fashion is currently considered the more exciting side of the industry, with Pascaline Wilhelm, a fashion consultant, explaining that it has found fertile ground for evolution. Challenging traditional notions of gender and masculinity allows for greater creativity without falling into stereotypes.

Joining the fashion week for the first time is Burc Akyol, a French-Turkish designer who apprenticed at Dior and Balenciaga before establishing his own label in 2018. His elegant, non-gendered style has already attracted support from celebrities like Cate Blanchett and Cardi B.

While non-gendered fashion may seem like a modern concept, M’Pelé pointed out that men wearing dresses and high heels was common several centuries ago.

Saint Laurent’s artistic director, Anthony Vaccarello, will not be returning this week, as he prefers to showcase his designs through one-off shows in unique locations like Berlin, Malibu, and Venice. Hedi Slimane, the designer for Celine and a highly influential figure in menswear, also follows his own schedule, with his next Paris catwalk show scheduled a couple of weeks later than the others, on July 3.