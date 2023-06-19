Ravi Sinha, IPS officer, named new leader of Research, Analysis Wing

According to a Personnel Ministry directive, senior IPS officer Ravi Sinha was chosen on Monday to lead India’s RAW, the country’s foreign intelligence organisation.

Sinha, a member of the Chhattisgarh cadre of the 1988 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS), is currently the Special Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat.

The nomination of Sinha as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), for a two-year term, was approved by the Cabinet’s Appointments Committee, according to the order.

Samant Kumar Goel, whose term ends on June 30, 2023, is replaced by Sinha.